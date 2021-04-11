After being Jacksonville for three seasons, running back Leonard Fournette found new life with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, rushing for 367 yards and six touchdowns in 13 regular-season games. Fournette shined even more in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run, totaling 448 yards from scrimmage and four scores en route to a championship ring, becoming one of the Fantasy football sleepers down the stretch. Tampa Bay brought him back on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, but how high should he be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

The model is extremely high on Rams running back Cam Akers. The second-year pro from Florida State turned in a respectable rookie season in Los Angeles, gaining 625 yards on 145 carries and scoring two touchdowns in 13 regular-season games. He also shined in the playoffs, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round and then torching the Packers for 90 yards and a rushing score in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Akers emerged from a running back committee late in the regular season and is now primed to be the top back in Los Angeles as the eventual replacement for former Ram Todd Gurley. Akers also proved he could catch passes out of the backfield, hauling in 11 of 14 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown during the regular season and catching three more balls for 51 yards in the playoffs. SportsLine's model is high on Akers, ranking him as a top-10 running back for 2021 after he finished No. 43 at his position in standard Fantasy leagues last season.

Another shocker: Hunter Henry stumbles, even though he's topped 20 total touchdowns over the last four seasons and just signed with the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas showed flashes of being a strong receiving tight end, catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Now, he'll join a Patriots offense that also added former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. While New England has had success incorporating multiple tight ends into its offense in the past, it's still hard to imagine that Henry sees 93 targets like he did a season ago with Smith in the fold. The Patriots will also have to feed wide receivers Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. That's why the model ranks Henry as its No. 19 tight end for 2021 after he ranked 11th at the position last season.

