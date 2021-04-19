There's always been a theory about NFL wide receivers in their third years being prime Fantasy football breakouts. Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore, both drafted in 2018, fit the bill last season, as each player set career-highs in receiving yards. Looking ahead to the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, players like Marquise Brown, Deebo Samuel and Mecole Hardman could be third-year receivers to target as part of your 2021 Fantasy football strategy.

The wide receiver position is, by far, the deepest, as is usually the case every year. But knowing when to pull the trigger on a specific receiver in your draft could be the difference between competing in your league's playoffs or the consolation bracket. Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The former Ole Miss standout turned in a 52-catch, 1,051-yard, eight-touchdown rookie season in 2019, but was even better in 2020. Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 scores despite missing two games.

Now healthy and on two good legs, Brown is primed to flourish in Nashville. Already the first Titans wideout to finish with back-to-back campaigns of 1,000 or more receiving yards since Derrick Mason in 2003 and 2004, Brown was on the field for 70.9 percent of Tennessee's offensive plays. That was the most by any Titans wideout, and he was one of two Titans to be named to the Pro Bowl. SportsLine's model is high on Brown's potential, ranking him inside the top 20 players overall in 2021.

Another shocker: Bears running back David Montgomery stumbles, even though he set career-highs with 54 receptions and over 1,000 yards rushing last season. The third-year player out of Iowa State benefitted from a season-ending injury to Tarik Cohen a year ago to the tune of 301 touches (fourth in the NFL) and 1,508 yards from scrimmage, which ranked fifth.

However, Cohen should be fully healthy for Week 1 and will resume his role as the Bears' pass-catching back, thus limiting Montgomery's touches. But an even bigger threat to Montgomery's work as a runner comes via the Bears signing Damien Williams in free agency. Williams, formerly of the Chiefs, opted out of the 2020 season, but was the team's lead ball-carrier during their 2019 Super Bowl season.

Montgomery has proven to be a dependable yet unspectacular running back, evident by his pedestrian 4.0 yards per carry average. He's part of a crowded backfield in a below-average offense that could have a rookie quarterback starting at some point during the season. He's one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.