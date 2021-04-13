Whenever an established NFL player switches teams, the focus often is on how that player will perform after his change of scenery. You also can't forget about the team that player left behind and how the incumbent will make out with additional opportunities. Predicting how players like Chase Edmonds and Mecole Hardman function with bigger roles is critical when formulating your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

After being in the RB3 range last season, Edmonds could now be one of the first 2021 Fantasy football picks at running back. Meanwhile, Hardman has been climbing the 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings due to his increased role in a dynamic Chiefs offense. Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. The 2019 second-round pick out of Alabama clearly has the pedigree on his side since both his father (Irv Sr.) and uncle (Ed) were NFL tight ends in the 1990s.

Smith Jr. ascended to the top of the Vikings' tight end depth chart following the release of veteran Kyle Rudolph this offseason. Despite playing fewer snaps than Rudolph in 2020, Smith had more receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as he developed into Kirk Cousins' security blanket across the middle.

Smith showed what he can do when given a full plate during the last four weeks of the 2020 NFL season when Rudolph did not play. He had 15 receptions for 183 yards with three touchdowns, while his 9.1 average fantasy points ranked third among tight ends during that stretch.

Another shocker: Hunter Henry stumbles, even though he's topped 20 total touchdowns over the last four seasons and just signed with the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas showed flashes of being a strong receiving tight end, catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Now, he'll join a Patriots offense that also added former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. While New England has had success incorporating multiple tight ends into its offense in the past, it's still hard to imagine that Henry sees 93 targets like he did a season ago with Smith in the fold. The Patriots will also have to feed wide receivers Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. That's why the model ranks Henry as its No. 19 tight end for 2021 after he ranked 11th at the position last season.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

