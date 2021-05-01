Derrick Henry bulldozed opposing defenses on his way to a 2,000-yard rushing season in 2020, carrying many of his owners to a league title in the process. Henry is only 27, but Father Time is rarely kind to top-tier running backs, so fans will need to figure out if their 2021 Fantasy football strategy should include picking Henry at the top of drafts or fading him if he could be one of the biggest 2021 Fantasy football busts.

Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley are others in the conversation at the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, while potential 2021 Fantasy football sleepers at running back like Zack Moss and D'Andre Swift could end up surging into a higher tier this season. Which players should you target at running back and every other position? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Corey Davis joined the Jets in free agency, while tight end Jonnu Smith signed with the Patriots, meaning Brown will soak up extra targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Brown needed just 14 games to pile up 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, which ranked fifth in the NFL last season. His 15.4 yards per catch average also ranked 12th. That big-play potential combined and additional targets give him high-end WR1 upside. McClure's model ranks Brown well ahead of receivers like Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Julio Jones and even Michael Thomas, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers you need to know.

Another shocker: Browns running back Kareem Hunt stumbles, even though he had double-digit touchdowns a season ago. Last year, Chubb was the more productive back despite missing four games, while the way Cleveland distributed touches in the playoffs speaks volumes about who is the clear No. 1 for the Browns.

Chubb out-touched Hunt 37-16 in two postseason contests. Perhaps even more disappointing was that in the four games Chubb missed with a knee injury, Hunt provided just 4.3 yards per touch. In fact, Hunt only produced 0.88 Fantasy points per opportunity in 2020, ranking just 51st among all Fantasy running backs. As a result, the model lists him as its No. 20 running back after finishing ninth a season ago.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.