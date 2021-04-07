The NFL free agent market is filled with household names and future Hall of Famers. Several of these players like Larry Fitzgerald, Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore were top Fantasy football picks in their heydays, but are currently searching for jobs. Even if they latch onto a team, you'll need to discern what value, if any, they would bring to your lineup as part of your 2021 Fantasy football strategy.

Aging veterans are always tough to figure out as you predict how much juice they have left, so a reliable set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings will come in handy. Do 34-year-old DeSean Jackson and 33-year-old A.J. Green still have anything left in the tank, or are both former Pro Bowlers destined to be 2021 Fantasy football busts with their new teams? Before going on the clock in any 2021 Fantasy football drafts, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. A 2020 second-round pick out of Ohio State, Dobbins had an impressive rookie season, as he ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns despite getting just the third-most carries on his team. He also used his 4.45-speed to average 6.0 yards per attempt, which ranked third in the NFL and first among running backs.

With the release of veteran Mark Ingram, Dobbins enters 2021 atop the depth chart for the league's preeminent rushing offense. Baltimore has led the NFL in rushing attempts in each of the past three seasons, and that likely won't change in 2021. He should see even more action in the passing game too since his 18 catches last year were more than Ingram and Gus Edwards combined. The model's Fantasy football rankings 2021 are high on Dobbins, placing him 11th among running backs, which gives him RB1/RB2 value in most leagues.

Another shocker: Hunter Henry stumbles, even though he's topped 20 total touchdowns over the last four seasons and just signed with the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas showed flashes of being a strong receiving tight end, catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Now, he'll join a Patriots offense that also added former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. While New England has had success incorporating multiple tight ends into its offense in the past, it's still hard to imagine that Henry sees 93 targets like he did a season ago with Smith in the fold. The Patriots will also have to feed wide receivers Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. That's why the model ranks Henry as its No. 19 tight end for 2021 after he ranked 11th at the position last season.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

