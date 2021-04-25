The 2021 Fantasy football rankings have seen a major shakeup after an offseason in which a number of proven quarterbacks found new homes. The biggest name on the move is Matthew Stafford, who now joins Sean McVay in Los Angeles. Stafford could be among the most intriguing 2021 Fantasy football picks with teammates like Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, who both recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019, at his disposal. Stafford has dealt with his share of injuries over the years, but has still thrown at least 24 touchdown passes in four of his last six seasons. Could Stafford be among the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers?

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz will be the new starter for the Indianapolis Colts when the new NFL season gets underway. Wentz is coming off a down year in Philadelphia, throwing for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Will Wentz be among the biggest 2021 Fantasy football breakouts now that he's reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Rams running back Cam Akers. As a rookie in 2020, Akers was sensational for the Rams down the stretch. In fact, he recorded over 72 rushing yards in three of his last five games during the regular season, which included running for 171 yards against the Patriots on Dec. 10.

He was also a major contributor in the playoffs, rushing for 221 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff appearances last season. Akers recorded at least 15 carries in each of his last six games in his rookie campaign, and his role as Los Angeles' lead back should only become more secure after Malcolm Brown signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Another shocker: Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor stumbles, even though he's coming off the best season of his career. He had 896 yards and eight receiving touchdowns a year ago, but he's joining a far different offense than what he had in Las Vegas.

The Patriots' offense was run-heavy last year, ranking third in rushing attempts and 31st in pass attempts. New England quarterback Cam Newton also struggled to throw the ball downfield, which neutralizes one of Agholor's strengths. Agholor averaged 18.7 yards per reception in 2020, which ranked second in the league, while no Patriots player averaged 13.0 yards per reception.

