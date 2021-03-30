The new NFL season is still more than five months away, but season-long Fantasy football is arguably the most competitive of any sport, and owners everywhere are constantly trying to stay ahead of the curve. With the early portion of free agency already in the rearview mirror, we've already seen big names like Carson Wentz, Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller V change teams. With the NFL Draft just around the corner, crafting your 2021 Fantasy football rankings is critical.

Russell Wilson's name has been the subject of NFL trade rumors all offseason, but the Seahawks rejected serious inquiries from the Bears and it appears he'll stay put this season. Where does Wilson belong in the Fantasy football rankings 2021 given the possibility he might be disgruntled, and who are the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts you'll want to make yourself aware of?

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts.

The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Rams running back Cam Akers. He finished as the No. 43 running back in standard Fantasy leagues in 2020, but is firmly in RB1 territory as a top-10 option at the position for 2021. That's because the former second-round pick out of Florida State established himself as the team's No. 1 running back down the stretch and is coming off a brilliant postseason.

Akers carried the ball 46 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns while adding three catches for 51 yards in two playoff games last season. He also picked up 424 of his 625 rushing yards during the regular season in his final five games. Now, having Matthew Stafford at quarterback to challenge opposing defenses downfield should lighten the box for Akers, making him one of the potential 2021 Fantasy football breakouts you'll want to keep a close eye on.

Another shocker: Nelson Agholor doesn't meet expectations after signing with the Patriots during the offseason and is one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid. According to the model, the top-20 wide receiver from last year finishes outside the top 50 at the position in a suddenly-crowded Patriots passing attack that will likely either have a rookie or Cam Newton as its top option at quarterback.

The former-first round pick enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, catching 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders and finally establishing himself as the big-play threat the Eagles always hoped he'd be. However, Agholor will join a New England offense that ranked 30th in passing in 2020 and will battle with Julian Edelman, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry for targets.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.