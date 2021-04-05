The NFL offseason is in full swing, and there is still plenty to be determined with more than five months to go before Week 1. Savvy owners are still keeping up with the latest happenings and formulating their 2021 Fantasy football rankings. We've already seen two high-profile quarterback moves, with Carson Wentz going to the Colts and the Rams swapping Jared Goff and picks for Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, free agent wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller V both found new homes with the Giants and Dolphins, respectively. How should you approach all of your 2021 Fantasy football picks?

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2021 can help you figure out how a change of scenery might impact the value of each of those aforementioned players. It can also help you identify 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts to ensure you build a deep roster capable of carrying you through the new 17-game NFL schedule. Before going on the clock in any 2021 Fantasy football drafts, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. After putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, Boyd's numbers suffered mightily when Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was injured (ACL) in Week 11. Boyd caught just 10 passes for 131 yards and one score in his final five games without Burrow in the lineup and finished with 79 receptions for 841 yards and four scores.

However, Burrow is on track to return for the start of the 2021 season. Boyd caught 69 passes for 710 yards and three scores in 10 games with Burrow, so he has the potential to approach 100 catches and go well beyond 1,000 yards again in 2021. That's why the model ranks him as a clear-cut WR2 after he finished outside the top 30 at the position last season.

Another shocker: Hunter Henry stumbles, even though he's topped 20 total touchdowns over the last four seasons and just signed with the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas showed flashes of being a strong receiving tight end, catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Now, he'll join a Patriots offense that also added former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. While New England has had success incorporating multiple tight ends into its offense in the past, it's still hard to imagine that Henry sees 93 targets like he did a season ago with Smith in the fold. The Patriots will also have to feed wide receivers Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. That's why the model ranks Henry as its No. 19 tight end for 2021 after he ranked 11th at the position last season.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.