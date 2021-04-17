Getting quarterback Dak Prescott back into a lineup with running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper means the Dallas Cowboys could pursue defense with their No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Should Prescott be among your top 2021 Fantasy football picks coming off an injury, and how should your 2021 Fantasy football rankings compare him against the league's other quarterbacks?

Prescott is only one example of an injured player who could come back strong in 2021. But even with high expectations, some stars will end up as 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, while others will be 2021 Fantasy football busts. Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The former Ole Miss standout turned in a 52-catch, 1,051-yard, eight-touchdown rookie season in 2019, but was even better in 2020. Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 scores despite missing two games.

Now healthy and on two good legs, Brown is primed to flourish in Nashville. Already the first Titans wideout to finish with back-to-back campaigns of 1,000 or more receiving yards since Derrick Mason in 2003 and 2004, Brown was on the field for 70.9 percent of Tennessee's offensive plays. That was the most by any Titans wideout, and he was one of two Titans to be named to the Pro Bowl. SportsLine's model is high on Brown's potential, ranking him inside the top 20 players overall in 2021.

Another shocker: Hunter Henry stumbles, even though he's topped 20 total touchdowns over the last four seasons and just signed with the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas showed flashes of being a strong receiving tight end, catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Now, he'll join a Patriots offense that also added former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. While New England has had success incorporating multiple tight ends into its offense in the past, it's still hard to imagine that Henry sees 93 targets like he did a season ago with Smith in the fold. The Patriots will also have to feed wide receivers Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. That's why the model ranks Henry as its No. 19 tight end for 2021 after he ranked 11th at the position last season.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.