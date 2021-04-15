The New York Jets cut the cord on the Sam Darnold era in recent weeks, trading the third-year quarterback to the Carolina Panthers for three draft picks. That means the Jets are once again casting about for a franchise quarterback and could select one with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Does that mean whomever the Jets take is in line to become one of the season's top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts? Will Darnold become one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers heading into a new situation in Charlotte?

Choosing your fantasy team's signal-caller is a pivotal choice, and knowing how quarterbacks across the NFL fall in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings after the latest reshuffling is one of the keys to victory in your league.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible.

The model is extremely high on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The third-year pro is coming off an injury-truncated 2020 season that saw him catch 33 of 44 targets for 391 yards and a touchdown in seven games. Samuel's rookie season was a stellar one, as he recorded 47 receptions for 802 yards and three scores during the regular season.

Samuel dealt with hamstring issues throughout the 2020 season before finally being shelved for good after the Niners' Week 14 loss to Washington. SportsLine's model is high on Samuel to perform well at his injury-free standards, ranking him inside the top 75 overall players in 2021.

Another shocker: Hunter Henry stumbles, even though he's topped 20 total touchdowns over the last four seasons and just signed with the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas showed flashes of being a strong receiving tight end, catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Now, he'll join a Patriots offense that also added former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. While New England has had success incorporating multiple tight ends into its offense in the past, it's still hard to imagine that Henry sees 93 targets like he did a season ago with Smith in the fold. The Patriots will also have to feed wide receivers Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. That's why the model ranks Henry as its No. 19 tight end for 2021 after he ranked 11th at the position last season.

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.