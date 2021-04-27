The days of a first-round rookie quarterback spending years on the bench before getting a chance is largely in the past. Joe Burrow was the day one starter for Cincinnati, while Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa finished their seasons as their respective teams' quarterbacks. Year two is when organizations expect a major leap from their signal-callers, which could make those three aforementioned quarterbacks intriguing 2021 Fantasy football picks.

Where should you put every quarterback in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Burrow, Herbert, and Tagovailoa have shown potential, but also have question marks related to their durability, job stability, or the pieces around them. Will they be among the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia has given Zach Ertz permission to pursue a trade, which means he could be dealt or released, paving the way for Goedert to shine.

A second-round pick in 2018, Goedert has been a spot starter over the last three seasons and had 46 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He already has a strong rapport with presumptive Eagles starter Jalen Hurts, as Goedert led the Eagles in targets in two of the three games he played with Hurts.

Goedert can also stretch the field. He averaged 8.1 yards per target last season, while Ertz averaged just 4.7, which ranked last among tight ends. That's why the model has Goedert as the No. 6 tight end in its 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

Another shocker: Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor stumbles, even though he's coming off the best season of his career. He had 896 yards and eight receiving touchdowns a year ago, but he's joining a far different offense than what he had in Las Vegas.

The Patriots' offense was run-heavy last year, ranking third in rushing attempts and 31st in pass attempts. New England quarterback Cam Newton also struggled to throw the ball downfield, which neutralizes one of Agholor's strengths. Agholor averaged 18.7 yards per reception in 2020, which ranked second in the league, while no Patriots player averaged 13.0 yards per reception.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.