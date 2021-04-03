The new NFL season might be five months away, but savvy owners are keeping an eye on the latest NFL headlines and starting their 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. The Rams traded Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick for Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason, but where should every Rams skill position player be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? The Rams ranked 11th in total offense, but just 22nd in scoring.

Meanwhile, Colts players like T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor will all hope for a similar boost after the Colts traded for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The model is extremely high on Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. After putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, Boyd's numbers suffered mightily when Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was injured (ACL) in Week 11. Boyd caught just 10 passes for 131 yards and one score in his final five games without Burrow in the lineup and finished with 79 receptions for 841 yards and four scores.

However, Burrow is on track to return for the start of the 2021 season. Boyd caught 69 passes for 710 yards and three scores in 10 games with Burrow, so he has the potential to approach 100 catches and go well beyond 1,000 yards again in 2021. That's why the model ranks him as a clear-cut WR2 after he finished outside the top 30 at the position last season.

Another shocker: Packers tight end Robert Tonyan struggles despite a breakout 11-touchdown season. The 26-year-old product of Indiana State became one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite red-zone targets in 2020, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, Tonyan was targeted seven times inside the red zone and came down with five scores on those attempts.

However, that's not sustainable in an offense that also has Davante Adams and Aaron Jones to feed close to the goal line. And Tonyan still only played 61.4 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps in 2020. That's why the model has him ranked as its No. 9 tight end for 2021 after he finished as No. 3 at his position in standard Fantasy leagues last season.

