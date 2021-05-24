With the NFL moving to a 17-game season, owners will need to retool their 2021 Fantasy football rankings to reflect how each player's workload might change. Teams with two strong running backs, for example, might use a platoon system to distribute the ball, making both players less attractive 2021 Fantasy football picks. With stars often getting injured at one point or another in a season, it also could pay to handcuff a superstar with his backup as part of your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep.

Which 2021 Fantasy football sleepers should you target on draft day, and which 2021 Fantasy football busts are lurking in the player pool? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2021 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. Coming off his second most productive season in the NFL, Jones joins a Jaguars offense that received a massive influx of talent this offseason. In addition to Jones, the Jaguars spent their two first-round picks on Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is a generational quarterback prospect and Etienne is one of the most dynamic runners we've seen in recent years. Together with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr., Jones should see more single-coverage than he has since his days as a relative unknown in Cincinnati. In his last two 16-game seasons, Jones has 137 catches for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the model ranks him as the No. 28 receiver for 2021 despite being the 48th wideout taken on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Steel City is a natural fit for the bruising back out of Alabama, as Pittsburgh invested the 24th overall pick on him as a replacement for James Conner. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder won the Doak Walker Award in his senior season at Alabama and proved his worth not only as a ball-carrier, but also as a pass-catcher.

That versatility is valued in coordinator Matt Canada's offense as Pittsburgh attempts to overhaul the NFL's worst rushing unit from a season ago. Harris certainly proved his rushing bona fides, going for 2,690 rushing yards and 39 TDs in his final two seasons at Alabama. SportsLine's model loves Harris' potential, and ranks him in front of more established running backs like Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Melvin Gordon.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of its biggest 2021 Fantasy Football busts. After Philadelphia traded Carson Wentz away this offseason, it cleared a path for Hurts to be the starter in 2021 and the value he added as a runner in four starts last season has people excited about his Fantasy potential as a full-time starter.

However, Hurts is far from a finished product as a passer, while less quarterback depth in Philly means he could be used less as a runner. Hurts completed just 52 percent of his passes last season and averaged just 7.2 yards per pass attempt. He also fumbled the ball nine times, losing two. That's why the model lists him as its No. 21 quarterback despite the fact that he's the 12th QB off the board on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.