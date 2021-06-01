With the 2021 NFL Draft and major moves of free agency in the rearview mirror, the focus of football fans will be on any impending trades involving big names. Aaron Rodgers' reported unhappiness has many eager to see if he'll be moved, while the Falcons have been taking calls on Julio Jones. Either of those players being traded would have huge Fantasy football ramifications both for the teams they would be headed to, as well as the teams they would be departing. That makes planning for your 2021 Fantasy football drafts even more difficult with the uncertainty surrounding star players.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. Coming off his second most productive season in the NFL, Jones joins a Jaguars offense that received a massive influx of talent this offseason. In addition to Jones, the Jaguars spent their two first-round picks on Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is a generational quarterback prospect and Etienne is one of the most dynamic runners we've seen in recent years. Together with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr., Jones should see more single-coverage than he has since his days as a relative unknown in Cincinnati. In his last two 16-game seasons, Jones has 137 catches for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the model ranks him as the No. 28 receiver for 2021 despite being the 48th wideout taken on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Florida superstar won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in 2020 after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts' two-year totals as a Gator were an eye-popping 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 TDs.

Pitts now slides neatly into Atlanta's pass-happy offense, giving veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another explosive target. As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts is the highest-selected tight end in history and carries the requisite expectations. And the SportsLine model sees Pitts exceeding those lofty expectations, ranking the rookie as the fifth-best tight end in its 2021 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of veteran tight ends like Dallas Goedert, Irv Smith and Rob Gronkowski.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The former second-round pick had the best season of his three-year career in 2020 with 978 rushing yards, eight total touchdowns and 165 yards through the air. He split time in Tampa's backfield with Leonard Fournette but the former Jaguar out-touched Jones 82-35 during the Bucs' postseason run.

Fournette re-signed with Tampa and the backfield will get even more complicated as the team added Giovani Bernard as a third-down back. Jones' ability as a pass-catching back was an advantage he had over Fournette but Bernard could now siphon those opportunities from Jones. There will be a timeshare at the Bucs' running back position in 2021, and with the team already being pass-heavy, Jones is someone to avoid early in Fantasy football drafts.

