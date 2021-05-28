Thanks to his 2,000-yard rushing season last year, Derrick Henry was the Fantasy football MVP in addition to being the Offensive Player of the Year. But predicting who will score the most points in the 2021 Fantasy football season is anyone's guess as history has taught us not to expect a repeat season from Henry. Christian McCaffrey topped all Fantasy players in 2019 while Todd Gurley did so the year prior, so you can't necessarily use past performance as a predictor of future success when getting ready for your Fantasy football drafts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. Coming off his second most productive season in the NFL, Jones joins a Jaguars offense that received a massive influx of talent this offseason. In addition to Jones, the Jaguars spent their two first-round picks on Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is a generational quarterback prospect and Etienne is one of the most dynamic runners we've seen in recent years. Together with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr., Jones should see more single-coverage than he has since his days as a relative unknown in Cincinnati. In his last two 16-game seasons, Jones has 137 catches for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the model ranks him as the No. 28 receiver for 2021 despite being the 48th wideout taken on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Steel City is a natural fit for the bruising back out of Alabama, as Pittsburgh invested the 24th overall pick on him as a replacement for James Conner. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder won the Doak Walker Award in his senior season at Alabama and proved his worth not only as a ball-carrier, but also as a pass-catcher.

That versatility is valued in coordinator Matt Canada's offense as Pittsburgh attempts to overhaul the NFL's worst rushing unit from a season ago. Harris certainly proved his rushing bona fides, going for 2,690 rushing yards and 39 TDs in his final two seasons at Alabama. SportsLine's model loves Harris' potential, and ranks him in front of more established running backs like Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Melvin Gordon.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Giants tight end Evan Engram as one of its biggest 2021 Fantasy Football busts. He's coming off a Pro Bowl season but that says more about the lack of quality tight ends in the NFC than Engram's production. He had 63 receptions for 654 yards and found the end zone just twice all season.

The Giants made some major upgrades to their skill positions which will make Engram less of a focal point on offense. Kenny Golladay becomes the team's No. 1 receiver but Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard will also be fighting for targets. Also, Kadarius Toney was the team's first-round draft selection and the Giants may force-feed the rookie as he has game-breaking potential.

There's also the return of Saquon Barkley from an ACL injury, which will bring more balance to New York's offense, and all of these changes could make Engram less of a focus for the Giants.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

