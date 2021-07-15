During the offseason, owners direct plenty of attention to players who were traded, free agency acquisitions, and 2021 Fantasy football rookies. However, oftentimes the players who make the largest impact are players who are stepping into larger roles. Calvin Ridley has already established himself as a viable WR1 in Atlanta, but with Julio Jones being traded to the Titans this offseason, can the Falcons' new undisputed No. 1 option vault into the upper echelon of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Meanwhile, with Kenyan Drake moving on during the offseason, Chase Edmonds appears to be in line for a larger role with the Cardinals, although he'll have to battle with former Steelers running back James Conner. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2021 can help you figure out where to target players like Ridley, Edmonds and even Conner as well as lead you to all the other 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault. As a second-round rookie last year, Shenault had 58 grabs for 600 yards and five touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Shenault is built like a running back and was used as one, rushing 18 times for 91 yards.

New Jags coach Urban Meyer loves flex players like Shenault who can line up all over the field, similar to his success with Percy Harvin at Florida. But Shenault will primarily see time out wide, as he displayed a dependable set of hands last year with a 73.4 catch percentage. That ranked 10th in the NFL among receivers with at least 58 catches. SportsLine's model has him outperforming receivers such as DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Rams running back Cam Akers as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. As a second-round rookie, Akers led the team with 625 rushing yards despite starting just five games. He only received carries in 11 games and averaged 68 yards from scrimmage in those contests.

Rams coach Sean McVay has spoken glowingly of Akers this offseason and called him an every-down back. Thus, Akers won't have to cede carries to Darrell Henderson or Malcolm Brown, the latter of whom is now in Miami. Akers showed what he can do when given a full slate, as he averaged 136 scrimmage yards and scored two touchdowns in the Rams' two postseason games last year.

Add in the upgrade at quarterback for Los Angeles and Akers won't see as many looks with eight men in the box. He should run wild in the Rams' retooled offense, so the SportsLine model has Akers among the top 12 running backs after he finished last year outside the top 40 at his position.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The Alabama product has proven himself capable in an early-down role, rushing for 2,215 yards and 19 touchdowns during his first two seasons. However, he's left a lot to be desired as a receiver, catching just 53 passes for 404 yards and no scores during that time frame.

That prompted head coach Jon Gruden to sign Kenyan Drake away from the Cardinals during the offseason. Even if Jacobs maintains a leading role on early downs and near the end zone, Drake figures to cut into his overall workload by dominating on passing downs and spelling him on the occasional series. That's a big reason why the model sees Jacobs' fifth-round price tag as too high, ranking seventh-round options like Leonard Fournette and Myles Gaskin ahead of him and even giving the nod to Chase Edmonds, an eighth-round option.

