Quarterbacks were selected with each of the first three overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, with both Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and Zach Wilson with the New York Jets presumptive Day 1 starters. The third pick could be more of a project, though, as San Francisco chose Trey Lance out of North Dakota State even though veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster. Garoppolo could still be moved via a trade either before Fantasy football owners host their Fantasy football drafts or afterward, which makes predicting how Garoppolo will produce in 2021 extremely difficult.

Judging the Fantasy football productivity of both Lawrence and Wilson will be slightly easier, though Fantasy football owners need all the help they can get across the board before going on the clock. SportsLine's cheat sheets offer a wealth of information and analysis for you to draft the Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts you want, while avoiding the Fantasy football busts that can ruin your team before play even begins. Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. Coming off his second most productive season in the NFL, Jones joins a Jaguars offense that received a massive influx of talent this offseason. In addition to Jones, the Jaguars spent their two first-round picks on Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is a generational quarterback prospect and Etienne is one of the most dynamic runners we've seen in recent years. Together with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr., Jones should see more single-coverage than he has since his days as a relative unknown in Cincinnati. In his last two 16-game seasons, Jones has 137 catches for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the model ranks him as the No. 28 receiver for 2021 despite being the 48th wideout taken on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Florida superstar won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in 2020 after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts' two-year totals as a Gator were an eye-popping 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 TDs.

Pitts now slides neatly into Atlanta's pass-happy offense, giving veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another explosive target to go with the wide receiver tandem of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts is the highest-selected tight end in history and carries the requisite expectations. And the SportsLine model sees Pitts exceeding those lofty expectations, ranking the rookie as the fifth-best tight end in its 2021 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of veteran tight ends like Dallas Goedert, Irv Smith and Rob Gronkowski.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Giants tight end Evan Engram as one of its biggest 2021 Fantasy Football busts. He's coming off a Pro Bowl season but that says more about the lack of quality tight ends in the NFC than Engram's production. He had 63 receptions for 654 yards and found the end zone just twice all season.

The Giants made some major upgrades to their skill positions which will make Engram less of a focal point on offense. Kenny Golladay becomes the team's No. 1 receiver but Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard will also be fighting for targets. Also, Kadarius Toney was the team's first-round draft selection and the Giants may force-feed the rookie as he has game-breaking potential.

There's also the return of Saquon Barkley from an ACL injury, which will bring more balance to New York's offense, and all of these changes could make Engram less of a focus for the Giants.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.