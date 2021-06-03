The 2021 NFL Draft delivered the latest crop of former collegiate stars to the next level and allows franchises ranging from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the ability to craft their futures. But not every one of the skill position players picked early will have an impact, as some will become 2021 Fantasy football busts, while others will become 2021 Fantasy football breakouts. But how can you judge where rookies should land in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but he was pegged as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes.

A.J. Brown was identified as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017 proved valuable picks.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The South Dakota State product caught 46 of 65 targets last season for 524 yards and three touchdowns. That gives Goedert 137 receptions for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three-year tenure in Philadelphia.

Goedert had a respectable 2020 season despite missing five games to start the season with a small fracture in his ankle. Goedert's 11.4 yards-per-reception average was his best to date, and with the Eagles looking to bolster their passing game in 2021 he likely will be in line for an increased role in the offense with Zach Ertz pursuing a trade or release. That's why SportsLine's model likes Goedert in 2021 -- ranking him as its No. 7 tight end despite the fact that he's been the 14th tight end off the board on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Florida superstar won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in 2020 after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts' two-year totals as a Gator were an eye-popping 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 TDs.

Pitts now slides neatly into Atlanta's pass-happy offense, giving veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another explosive target. As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts is the highest-selected tight end in history and carries the requisite expectations. And the SportsLine model sees Pitts exceeding those lofty expectations, ranking the rookie as the fifth-best tight end in its 2021 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of veteran tight ends like Irv Smith and Rob Gronkowski.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The former second-round pick had the best season of his three-year career in 2020 with 978 rushing yards, eight total touchdowns and 165 yards through the air. He split time in Tampa's backfield with Leonard Fournette but the former Jaguar out-touched Jones 82-35 during the Bucs' postseason run.

Fournette re-signed with Tampa and the backfield will get even more complicated as the team added Giovani Bernard as a third-down back. Jones' ability as a pass-catching back was an advantage he had over Fournette but Bernard could now siphon those opportunities from Jones. There will be a timeshare at the Bucs' running back position in 2021, and with the team already being pass-heavy, Jones is someone to avoid early in Fantasy football drafts.

