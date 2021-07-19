Running backs like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb will be among the top players in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but finding an undervalued player at the position is one way to make a championship run. Just ask owners who took a chance on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor last season. Taylor certainly wasn't among the top Fantasy football picks a season ago, but the dynamic rookie made a name for himself after racking up 12 total touchdowns in 2020.

Will Taylor become one of the most productive players in the 2021 Fantasy football running back rankings with Carson Wentz now under center in Indianapolis, or should you look elsewhere when making your 2021 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. The 28-year-old veteran flew under the radar in his first season in Denver, rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns. He also finished last season with 32 receptions for 158 yards and another score. Gordon produced those numbers while splitting work with Phillip Lindsay, who is now a member of the Houston Texans.

Gordon has scored at least nine touchdowns and averaged at least 75 total yards per game in each of his past five seasons. Gordon will likely enter the 2021 season atop Denver's running back depth chart, but owners are sleeping on him again. In fact, Gordon currently has a 2021 Fantasy football ADP of 76.77. However SportsLine's model says Gordon will outperform fellow running backs like Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Mike Davis, all of whom are being drafted before Gordon.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Florida star is the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history and went fourth overall for good reason. He averaged nearly 100 receiving yards per game last year and scored 12 touchdowns, which ranked third in Division I.

The Falcons jettisoned seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones this offseason, and the future Hall of Famer averaged 10 targets per game over the last three seasons. Atlanta didn't make any notable additions at that position to replace Jones, so the athletic tight end is expected to fill his void. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Pitts also projects as the type of red-zone option for quarterback Matt Ryan that Jones was somehow never able to become over his Falcons' career. SportsLine's model lists Pitts as a top-five tight end, ahead of two Pro Bowlers from last year like T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The Alabama product has proven himself capable in an early-down role, rushing for 2,215 yards and 19 touchdowns during his first two seasons. However, he's left a lot to be desired as a receiver, catching just 53 passes for 404 yards and no scores during that time frame.

That prompted head coach Jon Gruden to sign Kenyan Drake away from the Cardinals during the offseason. Even if Jacobs maintains a leading role on early downs and near the end zone, Drake figures to cut into his overall workload by dominating on passing downs and spelling him on the occasional series. That's a big reason why the model sees Jacobs' fifth-round price tag as too high, ranking seventh-round options like Leonard Fournette and Myles Gaskin ahead of him and even giving the nod to Chase Edmonds, an eighth-round option.

