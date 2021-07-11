Lost in the shuffle of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury last year was how well the quarterback was playing. In Prescott's four full games, he averaged 422.5 passing yards, which projected to nearly 7,000 yards over a 16-game season. He could have been last year's MVP, but instead will enter the 2021 Fantasy football rankings with questions regarding his ability to recapture that form. Prescott did throw at the Cowboys' OTAs and is on track to be ready for Week 1, but how should you approach him during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?

Prescott will have no shortage of high-quality skill position players surrounding him with Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, but much of their success will depend on how Prescott bounces back, which makes their Fantasy football rankings 2021 quite volatile.

Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but he was pegged as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes.

A.J. Brown was identified as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017 were identified.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. He agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jaguars this offseason and will join a wide receiver corps that also includes DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. Jones is a proven touchdown threat, having recorded nine scores in three of his last four seasons in Detroit. He scored 38 points in PPR leagues in Week 17 last year and topped 25 in three other games.

The Jaguars aren't expected to be serious contenders this season, which means Jacksonville will likely be playing from behind in most of its contests. That bodes well for a receiver like Jones, who can use his big-bodied frame in the red zone. SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings list Jones, who has a 2021 Fantasy football ADP in the 10th round, ahead of receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, both of whom are being selected before him.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Rams running back Cam Akers as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. As a second-round rookie, Akers led the team with 625 rushing yards despite starting just five games. He only received carries in 11 games and averaged 68 yards from scrimmage in those contests.

Rams coach Sean McVay has spoken glowingly of Akers this offseason and called him an every-down back. Thus, Akers won't have to cede carries to Darrell Henderson or Malcolm Brown, the latter of whom is now in Miami. Akers showed what he can do when given a full slate, as he averaged 136 scrimmage yards and scored two touchdowns in the Rams' two postseason games last year.

Add in the upgrade at quarterback for Los Angeles and Akers won't see as many looks with eight men in the box. He should run wild in the Rams' retooled offense, so the SportsLine model has Akers among the top 12 running backs after he finished last year outside the top 40 at his position.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The former Toledo standout was 15th in the NFL last season with 88 receptions for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson also caught 11 passes for 117 yards in the Wild Card round against the Browns.

Although Johnson performed well in 2020, catching 29 more passes totaling 243 more receiving yards than his rookie season, it wasn't without concern. Johnson led the NFL in dropped passes, letting 16 fall through his hands. A healthy and motivated JuJu Smith-Schuster playing in what is essentially a contract year will also be an issue for Johnson owners hoping he gets enough touches as well. That's why SportsLine's model is down on Johnson's 2021 potential, ranking him behind wide receivers like T.Y. Hilton and Marquise Brown.

