The 2021 NFL schedule was released in May, and Week 1 is loaded with must-see games, maybe none bigger than the Packers visiting the Saints. New Orleans will have a new quarterback after Drew Brees' retirement, but could the Packers give in to Aaron Rodgers' reported unhappiness and trade the three-time MVP? That would have a trickle-down effect for Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan and many other Packers in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. On the other hand, Jordan Love could instantly become one of the hottest 2021 Fantasy football picks, considering Green Bay could be all-in on the second-year pro.

Nevertheless, Rodgers is still one of the first quarterbacks being drafted along with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The third-year pro took a major step forward in 2020, racking up 88 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. His late-season trends indicate he could be in line for even bigger numbers in 2021.

Johnson was targeted at least 12 times in all but two of the final eight games of the season. He finished the year with a huge 11-117 receiving line against the Browns in the playoffs as well. Johnson's 2021 Fantasy football ADP shows he's barely going off the board inside the top 100 overall, but the model projects that you'll get similar production as teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.Y. Hilton and Tyler Boyd, all of whom are going off the board well before Johnson.

The model is also projecting 49ers running back Trey Sermon as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The shifty playmakers at both Ohio State and Oklahoma was a third-round pick (No. 88) in the 2021 NFL Draft and now will join a Kyle Shanahan rushing attack that has made Fantasy stars out of plenty of players.

Sermon averaged 6.5 yards per carry in four collegiate seasons and racked up 3,432 scrimmage yards while scoring 29 times in 45 games for two of the most dominant offenses in the nation. He was at his best in big games, rushing for 331 yards in Ohio State's Big Ten Championship win and 254 scrimmage yards in a national semifinal victory over Clemson. The model sees him as a top-35 option at running back despite the fact that he's 54th back off the board according to early 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. Stafford was a key part of the blockbuster deal that sent him to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks during the offseason. The Rams will hope Stafford helps put them over the top, but his Fantasy value might suffer as a result of the move.

For one, he likely won't be playing from behind as much for the contending Rams. Plus, Los Angeles appears to have found a workhorse running back in Cam Akers, who should help coach Sean McVay find the balance he craves on offense. Fantasy players are still treating Stafford as a viable option in early drafts, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind quarterbacks like Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa, all of whom are going undrafted, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

