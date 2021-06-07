It's always tough to grade a team's draft before players have suited up, but the Jacksonville Jaguars look like big winners coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft. They took Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall, but they also added Clemson teammate Travis Etienne with their other first-round pick, which should make Lawrence even more comfortable. The last six NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winners have been quarterbacks or running backs, but where should they be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

While Lawrence is expected to start immediately, coach Urban Meyer has pegged Etienne as a third-down back, which certainly affects how you should approach him during your 2021 Fantasy football strategy? Should you avoid him as one of your early 2021 Fantasy football picks or will he surge up Jacksonville's depth chart as the season progresses? Which 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you be aware of? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The former first-round pick out of Arizona State was thrust into a significant role offensively in his rookie season due to a number of injuries at the position in San Francisco and he delivered impressive results with 60 catches for 748 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games.

Aiyuk was on the field for at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps in every game he played and his 96 total targets included 14 red-zone targets, which were 18th-most among wide receivers in the NFL. Aiyuk figures to be a major part of a Niners offense that should be improved by general health and the hope is that quarterback play will be improved with Jimmy Garoppolo and Lance battling for the starting job. That's why the model ranks Aiyuk as a top-20 wide receiver even though he's the 28th receiver off the board on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Florida superstar won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in 2020 after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts' two-year totals as a Gator were an eye-popping 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 TDs.

Pitts now slides neatly into Atlanta's pass-happy offense, giving veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another explosive target. As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts is the highest-selected tight end in history and carries the requisite expectations. And the SportsLine model sees Pitts exceeding those lofty expectations, ranking the rookie as the fifth-best tight end in its 2021 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of veteran tight ends like Irv Smith and Rob Gronkowski.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets wide receiver Corey Davis as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft tied a career-high in receptions (65) and surpassed career-highs in receiving yards (984) and touchdowns (five) to earn a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets this offseason. Now, he'll be part of a reworked Jets passing attack along with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback and second-round pick Elijah Moore.

However, there's likely to be a major learning curve for Wilson in an offense that suddenly has plenty of mouths to feed with Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole also in the mix. Under a bright spotlight in New York, the model predicts that Davis finishes outside the top 65 wide receivers despite a 2021 Fantasy football ADP of 43 at the position.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.