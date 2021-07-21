After two uninspiring seasons in New England in which he's produced just 414 yards, wide receiver N'Keal Harry has formally requested a trade. The 2019 first-round pick was the second wide receiver drafted that year, but ranks 14th in receiving yards among receivers from his class. The Patriots chose Harry over the likes of D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin. Harry has been one of the Fantasy football busts, but is hoping a change of scenery could upgrade his fortunes.

If Harry switches teams and goes to a more pass-happy offense, perhaps he'll reach his potential and become one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. He's currently buried in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings since much isn't expected from a Cam Newton and/or Mac Jones-led Patriots passing attack. Which other young receivers could become top 2021 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. The 28-year-old veteran flew under the radar in his first season in Denver, rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns. He also finished last season with 32 receptions for 158 yards and another score. Gordon produced those numbers while splitting work with Phillip Lindsay, who is now a member of the Houston Texans.

Gordon has scored at least nine touchdowns and averaged at least 75 total yards per game in each of his past five seasons. Gordon will likely enter the 2021 season atop Denver's running back depth chart, but owners are sleeping on him again. In fact, Gordon currently has a 2021 Fantasy football ADP of 76.77. However SportsLine's model says Gordon will outperform fellow running backs like Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Mike Davis, all of whom are being drafted before Gordon.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. Jacksonville spent the No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft to reunite Etienne with college quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom the Jaguars selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Their familiarity has even led Urban Meyer to express a desire to play Etienne on the outside at wide receiver this season.

After catching just 12 passes for 78 yards while rushing for 1,658 yards as a sophomore, Etienne made a concerted effort to improve as a receiver and caught 85 passes for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns in his final two seasons at Clemson while also rushing for 2,528 yards and 33 more scores. Etienne's burst should be used in a variety of ways in Meyer's offense, a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of third-round picks like J.K. Dobbins despite the fact that he's been available in the fifth round.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The 2019 Heisman runner-up started the final four games for Philadelphia last year, taking a full complement of snaps in three of them. Over those three, he averaged 282.3 passing yards, 79.3 rushing yards and accounted for six total touchdowns.

However, one of Hurts' biggest fantasy strengths, his legs, could be negated in new coach Nick Sirianni's offense. When he first started installing the offense, there weren't many run-pass options. The former Colts offensive coordinator didn't utilize those much even when he had mobile quarterbacks like Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett.

Another blow to Hurts' 2021 Fantasy football outlook is that Sirianni prefers to lean on the run game, as the Colts ranked in the top 10 in rushing attempts each of the last two years. The Eagles added Kerryon Johnson, Jordan Howard and rookie Kenneth Gainwell to a backfield that already included Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Philadelphia appears ready to lean heavily on its running backs in 2021, which is why the model ranks Hurts behind Trevor Lawrence, who has a lower 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

