Perhaps no position will be affected by the move to a 17-game season than running back. It was already a stretch to count on a running back for a full 16-game season since just two backs started every game last year. Potential top 2021 Fantasy football picks like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey missed most of last season, as did 1,000-yard backs Marlon Mack and Joe Mixon. Adding an extra game to the schedule means even more wear and tear, so you'll need quality depth in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

Who should you draft and when should you take them during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep? Last season saw backs like Kenyan Drake and Ronald Jones II explode onto the scene, but who should you peg as the top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts and 2021 Fantasy football sleepers? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. The Notre Dame product was the 11th receiver drafted last year, but led all rookies with nine receiving touchdowns to go along with 62 catches for 873 yards. A versatile player, Claypool added another two rushing touchdowns and returned WR2 value for Pittsburgh.

Claypool did all of this despite the Steelers limiting his snaps to avoid hitting the proverbial rookie wall. He played 62.9 percent of snaps last season, which ranked behind both JuJu Smith-Schuster (83.9) and Diontae Johnson (66.6). As the team's best deep threat and red zone target, Claypool should see a boost in playing time. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is another year removed from elbow reconstruction, which will also help Claypool's production.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers running back Najee Harris as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. After finishing fifth in Heisman voting at Alabama, Harris was taken 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the first running back selected and enters the season atop Pittsburgh's depth chart following the departure of James Conner.

The Steelers ranked last in rushing yards last season as defenses loaded the box once they realized Ben Roethlisberger couldn't throw deep. Now, another year removed from elbow reconstruction surgery, Roethlisberger's health should open up rushing lanes for Harris. Also, unlike many Alabama backs before him, Harris is a true three-down running back, as his 43 catches last year were the most ever by a Crimson Tide back under Nick Saban. Harris is squarely on RB2 radar, and SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 project him to outperform players such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Josh Jacobs.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The former second-round pick reached the 1,000-yard mark in 2018 and 2019, but only managed 841 yards in 15 games last season. His production suffered immensely late in the year after Joe Burrow tore his ACL and Tee Higgins emerged as a bigger threat.

Even with Burrow returning and A.J. Green leaving for Arizona, Boyd will fight for looks with Higgins and No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase. The rookie is close friends with Burrow, and his massive upside likely means Boyd will become the second or third option in Cincinnati's passing attack. That's why SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings list him behind players like Michael Gallup and DeVante Parker, who are being drafted two rounds later on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.