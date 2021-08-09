The Kansas City Chiefs featured the most potent offense in the NFL last season, averaging 415.8 yards per game. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are all expected to be among the top 2021 Fantasy football picks, but where will players like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman land in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Edwards-Helaire had sky-high expectations in 2020, but an injury shortened the rookie's season and burned Fantasy owners who took a chance on the former LSU standout.

Will Edwards-Helaire bounce back and be among the top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts? Should you look elsewhere for value when scouring the NFL Fantasy football rankings 2021 for a productive running back?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

The model has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark. He exploded on the Fantasy scene in 2019, recording 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

Chark took a step back in 2020, finishing with just 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. However, Chark's production in 2020 took a hit in large part because of inconsistent quarterback play. He should be in a much better situation with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball, and Chark could become a security blanket for Jacksonville's rookie QB, which bodes well for his Fantasy value.

Chark carries 1,000-plus yard upside and could be a big bounce-back candidate this season. SportsLine's model is predicting Chark, who's currently being drafted in the ninth-round according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP, to outperform fellow receivers like Ja'Marr Chase (sixth-round ADP), Chris Godwin (seventh) and Kenny Golladay (eighth).

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers running back Najee Harris as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. In an era where there are few true three-down backs, Harris appears to be in a position to become one in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him the first running back taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harris looked productive as an alternative option in Alabama's backfield his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa and then embraced a starring role in his final two seasons. Harris rushed for 2,690 yards and 39 touchdowns while adding 70 receptions for 729 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide. That's they the model ranks Harris ahead of stars like Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley, who are being drafted a round earlier on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The No. 1 overall pick had a strong rookie season that ended with a torn ACL after 10 games. Burrow has been cleared for training camp but admitted in June that his knee wasn't 100 percent.

It takes 18 months to two years for a player to recover fully from a torn ACL, so Burrow's mobility may be reduced during the 2021 NFL season. That's a bad sign for someone who not only used his legs to extend plays, but also was sacked on 7.3 percent of his dropbacks last season, among the bottom 10 in the league.

SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football QB rankings list Burrow on par with quarterbacks like Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. However, the two veterans are being drafted multiple rounds later than Burrow, giving the Heisman winner high bust potential.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

A surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?