It appears that Bears fans anxious to see the Justin Fields era begin in Chicago will have to wait, as head coach Matt Nagy said in an interview that he couldn't foresee a scenario in which the rookie quarterback started Week 1. That means Andy Dalton will begin the year at the helm, and owners will have to weigh what that means for players like Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery and Jimmy Graham in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

Meanwhile, the Rams are hoping that Matthew Stafford will be a sizable upgrade over Jared Goff, and owners are also hoping that enhances the value of players like Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals running back James Conner. In Pittsburgh, Conner looked like an emerging Fantasy football star when he put up 1,470 scrimmage yards and scored 13 times in 13 games in 2018. However, he'd miss nine more games the next two seasons and never quite lived up to his Fantasy football ADP.

Now, he moves to Arizona, and with his 2021 Fantasy football ADP suggesting he comes off the board in the ninth round, there's value as he enters a timeshare with Chase Edmonds. Look for Edmonds to handle passing down work while Conner gets work on first and second down and in goal-line situations. That's a big reason why the model likes Conner to outperform players like Leonard Fournette and Myles Gaskin, who are being drafted a round earlier on average.

The model is also projecting Steelers running back Najee Harris as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. After finishing fifth in Heisman voting at Alabama, Harris was taken 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the first running back selected and enters the season atop Pittsburgh's depth chart following the departure of James Conner.

The Steelers ranked last in rushing yards last season as defenses loaded the box once they realized Ben Roethlisberger couldn't throw deep. Now, another year removed from elbow reconstruction surgery, Roethlisberger's health should open up rushing lanes for Harris. Also, unlike many Alabama backs before him, Harris is a true three-down running back, as his 43 catches last year were the most ever by a Crimson Tide back under Nick Saban. Harris is squarely on RB2 radar, and SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 project him to outperform players such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Josh Jacobs.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. The former second-round pick reached the 1,000-yard mark in 2018 and 2019, but only managed 841 yards in 15 games last season. His production suffered immensely late in the year after Joe Burrow tore his ACL and Tee Higgins emerged as a bigger threat.

Even with Burrow returning and A.J. Green leaving for Arizona, Boyd will fight for looks with Higgins and No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase. The rookie is close friends with Burrow, and his massive upside likely means Boyd will become the second or third option in Cincinnati's passing attack. That's why SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings list him behind players like Michael Gallup and DeVante Parker, who are being drafted two rounds later on average.

