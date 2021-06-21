Owners everywhere are always trying to stay ahead of the curve by gauging how major offseason moves might shake up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Few trades will have as large of a ripple effect as Julio Jones being sent to the Titans. Tennessee's offense has certainly been upgraded and Ryan Tannehill's Fantasy prospects could improve with the addition of a superstar wide receiver. However, will Jones' targets cut into the production of A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry? How high should you target each player with your 2021 Fantasy football picks?

Then there's the matter of Jones himself, who played just nine games in 2020 and now joins an offense that will likely stick to its run-first system. Which 2021 Fantasy football sleepers should you target in Atlanta's retooled offense, and which 2021 Fantasy football busts could sink your season? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints tight end Jared Cook. The 34-year-old has been a quality receiving option throughout his career, but he's elevated his game in his 30s, making a Pro Bowl with the Raiders in 2018 before becoming an integral part of a dynamic Saints offense the past two years.

Cook wasn't thrown to often with Drew Brees at the helm of the offense, receiving 125 targets the last two years, but he's been one of the most productive tight ends on a per-target basis in the NFL with 80 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns during that span. Now that Brees has retired, you can expect Cook to be a safety valve for Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill while continuing to be a valued red-zone option. That's why the model ranks him ahead of tight ends like T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert and Noah Fant, who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Rams running back Cam Akers as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. Akers' season-long 2020 numbers (145-625-2) don't jump off the page, but a closer look indicates he could be on the cusp of a major explosion. That's because the Rams clearly anointed the Florida State product as their RB1 late in the season.

Over the last four weeks of the regular season and two postseason games, he averaged 22 carries for 93.5 yards and scored three times. He also proved to be a viable option as a receiver, totaling over 20 yards four times during that span. The latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP lists Akers going off the board at No. 22 overall, but SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he'll outperform players like D'Andre Swift (ADP of No. 20) and Ezekiel Elliot (No. 16).

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as one of its top 2021 Fantasy football busts. Stafford was a key part of the blockbuster deal that sent him to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks during the offseason. The Rams will hope Stafford helps put them over the top, but his Fantasy value might suffer as a result of the move.

For one, he likely won't be playing from behind as much for the contending Rams. Plus, Los Angeles appears to have found a workhorse running back in Cam Akers, who should help coach Sean McVay find the balance he craves on offense. Fantasy players are still treating Stafford as a viable option in early drafts, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind quarterbacks like Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa, all of whom are going undrafted, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.