One of the many quarterback competitions around the league has been decided, as Teddy Bridgewater has beaten out Drew Lock for the Broncos' starting gig. Bridgewater may not be one of the top-of-mind players in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but he's steady and should boost the production of his receivers. His accuracy was something Lock lacked, so Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant should all benefit, making them popular 2021 Fantasy football picks.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. His name is not being thrown around in the sleeper conversation, as most experts and fans acknowledge that he is one of the best backs in the NFL already. However, Taylor should get plenty of carries again this season as quarterback Carson Wentz works his way into the Indianapolis offense.

Wentz is hobbled coming into the year as well, which will lead to an increased workload for Taylor. He proved that he is capable of handling that last season, so he has value as an early-round pick. The model currently has him listed as the fourth-best Fantasy football running 2021 back, but he is being drafted behind the likes of Nick Chubb, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones in most drafts.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Saints receiver Marquez Callaway as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. An undrafted rookie in 2020, Callaway ran as the team's No. 4 wideout for much of the season, finishing with 21 catches for 213 yards and no touchdowns. However, injuries to Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith have elevated Callaway up the depth chart and he hasn't shied away from being given additional opportunities. In fact, he led all players in receiving yards (165) and receiving touchdowns (two) after two weeks of the preseason.

Callaway has developed a strong rapport with Jameis Winston, who just locked up the starting quarterback job in New Orleans. At 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Callaway is built similarly to Thomas, but 60 wide receivers are still being drafted before him on average. The model ranks him as its WR46, so there's plenty of value in drafting Callaway with one of your late-round Fantasy football 2021 picks.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints running back Latavius Murray as one of its biggest 2021 Fantasy football busts. One of the league's best backup running backs in recent seasons, Murray produced 832 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns last year, but a sluggish training camp and preseason have his roster spot in jeopardy come the final cut-down day.

With a $4.1 million cap hit, Murray is the 14th most expensive running back in the league, which is a hefty price to pay for someone who gets around 10 touches a game. Meanwhile, Tony Jones has looked like an Alvin Kamara clone this preseason and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. The model recognizes Murray's tenuous job security and ranks him as the RB62, which is behind Jones.

