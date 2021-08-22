Stefon Diggs of the Bills and DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals recorded over 1,500 receiving yards in their first season with a new team last year. Now, Fantasy football 2021 players will have to decide where receivers like Julio Jones, who was traded to the Titans, and Kenny Golladay, who signed with the Giants, fit in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. 2021 Fantasy football rookies like Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals), DeVonta Smith (Eagles) and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) could also be a factor as you get into middle-round 2021 Fantasy football picks.

Where should receivers in new uniforms be selected in your 2021 Fantasy football draft? Who are the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season at every position? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals running back James Conner. The fifth-year back struggled to stay healthy in Pittsburgh, but showed flashes of Fantasy relevance, including a really strong 215-973-12 rushing line in 2018. Now, he'll be part of a committee in Arizona with Chase Edmonds, but the change of scenery could be a welcome change for Conner after he struggled the last two years.

Fantasy players aren't too high on him, waiting until almost pick No. 100 overall, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model has spotted value at that spot. He's projected to outperform five other backs who are going off the board earlier than him, including seventh-rounders like Leonard Fournette and Javonte Williams.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Vikings tight end Irv Smith as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. Minnesota let tight end Kyle Rudolph sign with the Giants in the offseason, which means Smith will be in line for more production in the Vikings' aerial attack.

With Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen drawing double-teams in the red zone, Smith could see plenty of targets inside the 20-yard-line. That bodes well for Smith's Fantasy football 2021 value, given the fact that he's produced when given the opportunity. In fact, Smith has received at least five targets in a game just six times in his career, but he's averaged 11.6 points in PPR leagues those contests. The latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP shows Smith going off in the 13th round, but SportsLine's model says he's a better value than multiple 11th-round options, including Robert Tonyan and Tyler Higbee.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Texans running back David Johnson as one of its biggest 2021 Fantasy football busts. He is being drafted too high based on the name he made for himself in 2016, when he was an All-Pro. Johnson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2017 and hasn't been the same player since.

Running back is one of the most physically demanding positions on the field, which is why the lifespan for the position is generally short. Johnson will compete with Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram to win the starting position in Houston. The combination of injuries and having to beat out multiple 1,000-yard rushers does not bode well. Johnson's 2021 Fantasy football ADP is 103.27, but the SportsLine model is projecting better seasons from five different running backs who are being drafted behind him.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.