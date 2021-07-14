When crafting your 2021 Fantasy football rankings, you'll need to look at position battles around the league. Jaguars running back James Robinson was a revelation in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven scores while adding 344 receiving yards and three touchdowns despite going undrafted or in the late rounds of most leagues. However, Robinson will face competition after the Jaguars spent their second first-round pick on Travis Etienne.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The eight-year veteran topped 85 catches for his third consecutive season in 2021, but fell below the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2017. He did, however, match his career-high with six touchdown catches and also added 155 yards rushing and two more scores on the ground.

Now, Woods and the rest of the Rams' passing attack is hoping to benefit from an upgrade at quarterback, as the Rams sent Jared Goff and a sizable pick haul to the Lions in return for Matthew Stafford. Woods' reliability over the middle and underneath should be a boon to Stafford, and SportsLine's model is expecting Woods' numbers to reflect that. The model ranks him ahead of fourth-round options like D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown despite the fact that he is coming off the board in the sixth round on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker. The former Louisville star was Miami's top pass-catcher last year with 63 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns. The previous year, he set career-highs in receptions (72), yards (1,202) and touchdowns (nine).

The Dolphins will have a revamped receiving core in 2021 with the additions of rookie Jaylen Waddle and free agent Will Fuller. The team also welcomes back Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, both of whom opted out of the 2020 season. Thus, while Parker has increased competition, he also has a familiarity with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that the others don't have.

Tagovailoa and Parker only started, and finished, three games together last season, but they were impressive in limited playing time. Parker averaged 71.7 receiving yards over those games, which equates to 1,218 yards over a full season. Tagovailoa now gets a full offseason of first-team reps, and Parker should be a major benefactor during the regular season.

