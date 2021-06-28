The Dallas Cowboys were among many teams in 2020 that saw a superstar's injury essentially derail their season, as the ankle injury to quarterback Dak Prescott triggered a landslide of futility that ended in a 6-10 record. Prescott will be a staple atop the 2021 Fantasy football rankings and signed a lucrative long-term deal, but the Cowboys saw backup quarterback Andy Dalton head off to the Chicago Bears, leaving the cupboard essentially bare should Prescott go down again.

Is Prescott poised to be one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, or will his ankle injury flare up to cause Dallas fans and Fantasy football owners more woe?

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons running back Mike Davis. The journeyman stepped into a starting role for the first time in his career last season with Christian McCaffrey dealing with injuries, and he produced 1,015 yards from scrimmage and scored eight times. As a result, he earned a two-year, $5.5 million contract this offseason in Atlanta.

Davis now figures to be the lead back in a Falcons offense that still has the pieces to be potent with Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts. Davis' 70 targets last season ranked fifth among all running backs, while his 59 receptions ranked fourth, so he's especially valuable in PPR formats. That's why the model ranks Davis ahead of fourth-round options like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and David Montgomery despite the fact that Davis is being drafted in the seventh round according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Giants running back Saquon Barkley. One of the NFL's top-tier players heading into the 2020 season, Barkley totaled just 19 carries and gained only 34 yards before an ACL tear ended his campaign in Week 2. However, the Giants won't just be relying on Barkley to produce the bulk of the offense in 2021, which could afford the former Penn State star more open room to maneuver.

New York added receiver Kenny Golladay after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Lions. Adding Golladay to a wide receiver room that already includes Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, not to mention tight end Evan Engram, suddenly gives the Giants four quality passing targets. That offensive combination will enable Barkley to work back into the form he flashed during a 1,300-yard rookie season and 1,000-yard sophomore effort. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Barkley well inside the top 10 running backs for 2021, and above ball-carriers with lower ADPs like Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor and Ezekiel Elliott.

