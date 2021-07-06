Julio Jones will likely be a Hall of Famer one day, but with Calvin Ridley developing into a No. 1 receiver, the Falcons deemed the seven-time Pro Bowler as expendable because of his cap figure. However, the Titans certainly believe that Jones has plenty left in the tank, sending a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder to Atlanta for Jones and a sixth-round pick. Now, owners will need to assess where Jones belongs in their 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

Jones was still on pace for over 100 catches and nearly 1,400 yards if not for injury, so can A.J. Brown and he both cross the 1,000-yard mark, and how high should Ridley vault up the 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings? Could Jones be among the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers given he currently has a 2021 Fantasy football ADP of 58.62 in CBS Sports PPR leagues? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The second-year pro caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Aiyuk played in 14 games during the Niners' injury-ravaged 2020 season, missing one with a lingering hamstring strain and another due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The former Arizona State standout was praised by San Francisco legend Jerry Rice during his rookie season, with Rice saying he believes Aiyuk "has the route running, has the hands, that awareness on the football field, and he's one of those guys that he knows he's a playmaker and that he could put points on the board at any time." That's high praise for any wideout, and the Niners see Aiyuk flourishing with a more stable skill-position group around him on offense. SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings agree, listing Aiyuk ahead of players like CeeDee Lamb, DJ. Moore and Ja'Marr Chase.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The two-time Pro Bowler in Denver continued to be a productive secondary option for the 49ers and Saints. Now, he'll join a Bills passing attack that looked dynamic at times with Josh Allen taking a huge step forward as a passer in his third season.

Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, while veterans Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley enjoyed career years. Sanders enters the mix and after catching at least 60 passes in seven of his last eight seasons, and the model sees clear PPR value. Sanders ranks ahead of receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Curtis Samuel, who are being drafted nearly 30 picks earlier on average.

