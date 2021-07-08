The Alabama Crimson Tide had six players chosen in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, four of them potentially showing up as part of your 2021 Fantasy football picks. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went sixth overall to the Dolphins, Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith went 10th to the Eagles, quarterback Mac Jones went 15th to the Patriots, and running back Najee Harris was selected by the Steelers with the 24th pick. Which player will be among the biggest 2021 Fantasy football breakouts? And who should you prioritize in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. The 28-year-old was 14 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season in 2020, finishing with 986 rushing yards on 215 carries and nine touchdowns. Gordon also caught 32 of 44 pass attempts for 158 yards and a score.

Gordon flourished in the Broncos' otherwise mediocre offense in 2020, putting up numbers similar to his previous five seasons despite the team's lack of a consistent passing game. A team-worst four fumbles lost is a concern, but Gordon's 4.6 yards per carry could be more than enough to keep the RB1 spot in Denver away from recent acquisitions Javonte Williams and Mike Boone. SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football running back rankings agree, ranking Gordon well inside the top 25 rushers and above ball-carriers with better ADPs like Mike Davis, Kareem Hunt and Myles Gaskin.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The two-time Pro Bowler in Denver continued to be a productive secondary option for the 49ers and Saints. Now, he'll join a Bills passing attack that looked dynamic at times with Josh Allen taking a huge step forward as a passer in his third season.

Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, while veterans Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley enjoyed career years. Sanders enters the mix and after catching at least 60 passes in seven of his last eight seasons, and the model sees clear PPR value. Sanders ranks ahead of receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Curtis Samuel, who are being drafted nearly 30 picks earlier on average.

