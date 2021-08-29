Teddy Bridgewater will be the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback to begin the Fantasy football 2021 season, and that means he'll come up among the names of 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. Bridgewater won the job from Drew Lock, who started 18 games in Denver. What role should the veteran quarterback, who had the No. 17 QBR in the league in 2020 for the Panthers, play in your 2021 Fantasy football strategy?

Is the Broncos' new starter worth taking a flyer on as one of your late-round 2021 Fantasy football picks after his most productive season as a pro, or should you still stay away? What does his presence mean for receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant and their 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers running back Wayne Gallman. He backed up Saquon Barkley for multiple years. Now he'll compete with Raheem Mostert and a cast of other backs in San Francisco.

Gallman's 2021 Fantasy football ADP puts him as a 14th-round pick in 12-team leagues, but his expected production is higher than that. Even if Gallman competes with a stable of running backs that includes Mostert, Trey Sermon, and Elijah Mitchell, SportsLine's model projects him to outperform running backs Phillip Lindsay, A.J. Dillon and Devin Singletary, who are are going in the 10th, 11th and 12th rounds in 12-team drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Dolphins receiver Will Fuller V. The former Texan had career-highs across the board in 2020 with a 53-879-8 stat line despite playing in just 11 games. He will be suspended for Week 1 due to a PED ban, but will bring his deep speed to the Dolphins' offense starting in Week 2.

Perhaps that one-game ban is why so many Fantasy football 2021 owners are sleeping on Fuller, but he was dynamic when on the field in 2020. Only Tyreek Hill, D.K. Metcalf and Davante Adams accumulated more Fantasy points through the first 12 weeks of the season, and Fuller still finished sixth among receivers in Fantasy points per game for the entire year. His ability to take the top off the defense is what the Dolphins lacked, and few do it better than Fuller. The model puts him on par with Odell Beckham and Ja'Marr Chase despite the two LSU Tigers having much earlier 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

