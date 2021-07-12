After being an elite wide receiver for nearly a decade, A.J. Green is now in the unfamiliar position of being one of the potential 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. That's because the seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't topped 700 receiving yards in his last two seasons, which doesn't include him missing the entire 2019 campaign. The 33-year-old joined the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, and quarterback Kyler Murray has said people are sleeping on Green. Where should you slot Green in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Green isn't the only former AFC North Pro Bowler who joined the Cardinals, as James Conner is also in the mix at running back. Both veterans will try to make discernible impacts and climb the Fantasy football rankings 2021. Are there any Cardinals poised to become Fantasy football sleepers 2021 as your drafts approach? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football sleepers. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. The 28-year-old was 14 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season in 2020, finishing with 986 rushing yards on 215 carries and nine touchdowns. Gordon also caught 32 of 44 pass attempts for 158 yards and a score.

Gordon flourished in the Broncos' otherwise mediocre offense in 2020, putting up numbers similar to his previous five seasons despite the team's lack of a consistent passing game. A team-worst four fumbles lost is a concern, but Gordon's 4.6 yards per carry could be more than enough to keep the RB1 spot in Denver away from recent acquisitions Javonte Williams and Mike Boone. SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football running back rankings agree, ranking Gordon well inside the top 25 rushers and above ball-carriers with better ADPs like Mike Davis, Kareem Hunt and Myles Gaskin.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker. The former Louisville star was Miami's top pass-catcher last year with 63 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns. The previous year, he set career-highs in receptions (72), yards (1,202) and touchdowns (nine).

The Dolphins will have a revamped receiving core in 2021 with the additions of rookie Jaylen Waddle and free agent Will Fuller. The team also welcomes back Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, both of whom opted out of the 2020 season. Thus, while Parker has increased competition, he also has a familiarity with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that the others don't have.

Tagovailoa and Parker only started, and finished, three games together last season, but they were impressive in limited playing time. Parker averaged 71.7 receiving yards over those games, which equates to 1,218 yards over a full season. Tagovailoa now gets a full offseason of first-team reps, and Parker should be a major benefactor during the regular season.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being picked in the middle rounds of drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option in the Fantasy football rankings 2021, ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called A.J. Brown's huge season, and find out.