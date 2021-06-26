An offseason full of blockbuster NFL trades has turned the 2021 Fantasy football rankings upside-down. Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold will all start for new teams after offseason trades, while Julio Jones will join Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown in Nashville as the Titans look to keep up in the offensive arms race. How should all this activity impact your 2021 Fantasy football strategy?

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons running back Mike Davis. The journeyman stepped into a starting role for the first time in his career last season with Christian McCaffrey dealing with injuries, and he produced 1,015 yards from scrimmage and scored eight times. As a result, he earned a two-year, $5.5 million contract this offseason in Atlanta.

Davis now figures to be the lead back in a Falcons offense that still has the pieces to be potent with Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts. Davis' 70 targets last season ranked fifth among all running backs, while his 59 receptions ranked fourth, so he's especially valuable in PPR formats. That's why the model ranks Davis ahead of fourth-round options like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and David Montgomery despite the fact that Davis is being drafted in the seventh round according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Patriots running back Damien Harris. The former Alabama star had to share carries in a crowded Crimson Tide backfield in college, but still produced 3,070 yards and was productive when given the opportunity again last season by Bill Belichick in New England.

After starting the season on injured reserve, Harris received double-digit carries in nine of the 10 games he played and rushed for 691 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a hamstring injury that ended his season. A healthy Harris should dominate early-down work again for the Patriots, a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of players like David Johnson and Javonte Williams, who are being drafted nearly 20 picks earlier on average.

