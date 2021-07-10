Carson Wentz's recent struggles offer a chance for redemption, as the former Eagles quarterback now takes the mantle with the Colts. Wentz was also nearly the Fantasy football MVP four years ago, but his fall from grace now makes him one of the potential 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. He will be reunited with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, while the Colts boast a talented crop of skill position players who could climb the 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

With Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, the Colts have a deep group of running backs who could also become a headache for Fantasy football owners. Wentz will be throwing to the likes of T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jack Doyle, who should provide more stability than the group of receivers he had in Philadelphia. Are there any potential 2021 Fantasy football breakouts and sleepers lurking deep in the Colts' depth chart? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. The 28-year-old was 14 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season in 2020, finishing with 986 rushing yards on 215 carries and nine touchdowns. Gordon also caught 32 of 44 pass attempts for 158 yards and a score.

Gordon flourished in the Broncos' otherwise mediocre offense in 2020, putting up numbers similar to his previous five seasons despite the team's lack of a consistent passing game. A team-worst four fumbles lost is a concern, but Gordon's 4.6 yards per carry could be more than enough to keep the RB1 spot in Denver away from recent acquisitions Javonte Williams and Mike Boone. SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football running back rankings agree, ranking Gordon well inside the top 25 rushers and above ball-carriers with better ADPs like Mike Davis, Kareem Hunt and Myles Gaskin.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. The Purdue product was in and out of the lineup last year, as knee and ankle injuries limited him to eight games. He was San Francisco's most productive back when he played, leading the team with 5.0 yards per carry and totaling 677 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is a fan of using a running-back-by-committee, but Mostert is the head entering the season. Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman have departed the team, while last year's leading rusher, Jeff Wilson, will begin the season on the PUP list. The team added Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he doesn't offer much in the passing game, unlike Mostert. The 220-yard, four-touchdown performance by Mostert in the 2019 NFC Championship Game should still be fresh in Shanahan's mind, so look for Mostert to get the lion's share of carries among 49ers running backs.

