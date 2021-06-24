The new NFL season is quickly approaching, and savvy owners everywhere are beginning their 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. 2021 Fantasy football rookies like Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, Najee Harris and Trevor Lawrence look like they'll be heavily involved in their respective offenses, but judging those newcomers accurately can be a major challenge. If you know which 2021 Fantasy football picks can exceed their ADPs, you could win your league.

Landing potential 2021 Fantasy football sleepers who are slipping under the radar will be critical during a 17-game season in which depth is going to be tested. That's why a reliable set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings is critical, as it can help you identify potential Fantasy football breakouts. Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football sleepers. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. Coming off a breakout season in 2019 in which he caught 69 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns, Higbee suffered in a Rams offense that stagnated in 2020.

However, the hope is that Higbee and the rest of the Rams offense will be lifted by an offseason move that swapped Jared Goff and draft picks for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Higbee caught a career-high five touchdowns in 2020 despite seeing his targets drop from 89 in 2019 to 60 last season. Stafford's downfield accuracy should be a boon after Higbee ranked seventh among tight ends with nine deep targets last year. That's why SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets list him ahead of tight ends like Noah Fant and Dallas Goedert, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Patriots running back Damien Harris. The former Alabama star had to share carries in a crowded Crimson Tide backfield in college, but still produced 3,070 yards and was productive when given the opportunity again last season by Bill Belichick in New England.

After starting the season on injured reserve, Harris received double-digit carries in nine of the 10 games he played and rushed for 691 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a hamstring injury that ended his season. A healthy Harris should dominate early-down work again for the Patriots, a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of players like David Johnson and Javonte Williams, who are being drafted nearly 20 picks earlier on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being picked in the middle rounds of drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option in the Fantasy football rankings 2021, ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called A.J. Brown's huge season, and find out.