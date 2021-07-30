NFL training camps are opening up across the league, and owners are in the thick of their 2021 Fantasy football draft prep with the season approaching. Rams running back Cam Akers was going in the second or third round of most early drafts, but owners will have to reevaluate the Rams' backfield after Akers ruptured his Achilles. Darrell Henderson appears to be in line to benefit, but where should he be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Meanwhile, Julio Jones will try to carve out a major role with the Titans after being traded by the Falcons during the offseason. Where should you target Jones in your upcoming drafts, how will A.J. Brown be impacted, and who are some of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be aware of?

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The 34-year-old will be on his fourth team in three years and posted 61 catches for 726 yards and five scores last year with the Saints. Sanders will replace John Brown, who bolted in free agency and averaged over 50 receiving yards per game last year in the Bills' high-octane attack.

Buffalo's base offensive set consists of three receivers, so Sanders will get plenty of targets opposite Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Sanders has the potential to elevate even higher up the depth chart as Beasley has flirted with retirement due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Last year, Sanders showed he still has plenty left in the tank when sharing the field with a traditional quarterback. He averaged over 62 receiving yards per game with Drew Brees compared to under 33 yards per game when the Saints' other quarterbacks were under center. He gets another elite passer in Josh Allen, and the SportsLine model has him outperforming players like Curtis Samuel and Tyler Boyd, who are being drafted three rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Rams running back Darrell Henderson. The former third-round pick out of Memphis played sparingly as a rookie, but he stepped into a larger role in 2020 after the Rams moved on from Todd Gurley.

Henderson was given 154 touches in 15 games a season ago and could be in line for double that with Akers sidelined and barring a major addition to the Los Angeles backfield. That's a big reason why the model now ranks Henderson ahead of running backs with ninth-round 2021 Fantasy football ADP or better like Kareem Hunt, Raheem Mostert and Melvin Gordon despite Henderson currently carrying a 14th round price tag.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being picked in the middle rounds of drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option in the Fantasy football rankings 2021, ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

2021 Fantasy Football sleepers