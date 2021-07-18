Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was a major disappointment for owners last season, as he was the consensus top pick, only to play in three games and total 225 rushing yards before ankle, shoulder and quadriceps injuries derailed his season. McCaffrey is back to full strength heading into the 2021 season and will be joined by yet another new quarterback in Carolina's backfield, as the Panthers acquired former New York Jet Sam Darnold to replace Teddy Bridgewater. Where should McCaffrey be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The eight-year veteran topped 85 catches for his third consecutive season in 2021, but fell below the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2017. He did, however, match his career-high with six touchdown catches and also added 155 yards rushing and two more scores on the ground.

Now, Woods and the rest of the Rams' passing attack is hoping to benefit from an upgrade at quarterback, as the Rams sent Jared Goff and a sizable pick haul to the Lions in return for Matthew Stafford. Woods' reliability over the middle and underneath should be a boon to Stafford, and SportsLine's model is expecting Woods' numbers to reflect that. The model ranks him ahead of fourth-round options like D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown despite the fact that he is coming off the board in the sixth round on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: 49ers running back Wayne Gallman. The fifth-year pro from Clemson had the most productive season of his career in 2020, rushing for 682 yards on 147 carries and six touchdowns with the New York Giants.

Despite that production in a Giants offense reeling without Saquon Barkley, Gallman hit the free-agent block and signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, who dealt with injury at the position throughout 2020. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are still on San Francisco's roster, but they missed a combined 12 games with injuries last season. That means there will likely be plenty of opportunities for Gallman to prove himself. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Gallman above ball-carriers with a lower 2021 Fantasy football ADP like Tarik Cohen, Zack Moss and Jamaal Williams.

