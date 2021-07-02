While Aaron Rodgers' situation in Green Bay is no clearer than it was weeks ago, the Packers are working to lock up another one of their core players for the foreseeable future. Receiver Davante Adams has begun contract extension talks as he enters the last year of his deal. The four-time Pro Bowler has been elite for quite some time, but last year he topped all receivers in Fantasy football. With or without Rodgers behind center, Adams will again be one of the most coveted players in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for your upcoming drafts.

While Rodgers' spot in the 2021 Fantasy football quarterback rankings won't change much no matter where he plays, Jordan Love could be one of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts if the three-time MVP takes his talents elsewhere. Which other players around the league could burst on the scene this year or become one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The 32-year-old has completely revitalized his career in Tennessee, averaging 8.6 yards per pass attempt with 55 touchdowns since taking over as the starter in the middle of the 2019 season.

Tannehill was already surrounded by impressive weaponry with Derrick Henry at running back and A.J. Brown at wide receiver, but the Titans traded for future Hall of Famer Julio Jones. Now, Tannehill has arguably the best tandem at wide receiver in the NFL and a devastatingly effective running game. That's a big reason why the model ranks Tannehill ahead of fifth-round options like Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson despite the fact that he's carrying a seventh-round price tag.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Chargers tight end Jared Cook. The well-traveled veteran spent the last two years with the Saints and is coming off a seven-touchdown campaign. He signed with Los Angeles as a free agent and will enter the 2021 NFL season atop the depth chart after the departure of Hunter Henry to the Patriots.

Cook was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2019, and his drop in production last year can be attributed to Drew Brees' injury. Cook averaged just 14.2 yards in the five games in which Brees was hurt, but 43.3 in the games Brees was under center. He'll get to play with another classic drop-back quarterback in Los Angeles, where Justin Herbert targeted Henry 93 times last year.

Cook is now 34 years old, but his two best fantasy seasons have come after the age of 30. He still has plenty of juice left, and the SportsLine model has him firmly as a TE1, ahead of the likes of Dallas Goedert and Noah Fant, who are being drafted two to three rounds earlier than Cook.

