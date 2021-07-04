The 2021 Carolina Panthers will look almost nothing like the 2020 version that slogged its way to a 5-11 record beset by transition and injury. The Panthers picked up quarterback Sam Darnold via a trade with the Giants in the offseason, cutting short the Teddy Bridgewater experiment. The biggest upgrade for Carolina will be superstar running back Christian McCaffrey returning after a 2020 that saw him go from a consensus Fantasy football No. 1 pick to missing 13 games with ankle, shoulder, and quadriceps injuries. Where should Darnold, McCaffrey, and the rest of the Panthers' offense be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Will the combination of Darnold under center and a healthy McCaffrey be enough for Carolina to contend in a stacked NFC South? Or are Darnold and McCaffrey destined to be 2021 Fantasy football busts? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The second-year pro caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Aiyuk played in 14 games during the Niners' injury-ravaged 2020 season, missing one with a lingering hamstring strain and another due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The former Arizona State standout was praised by San Francisco legend Jerry Rice during his rookie season, with Rice saying he believes Aiyuk "has the route running, has the hands, that awareness on the football field, and he's one of those guys that he knows he's a playmaker and that he could put points on the board at any time." That's high praise for any wideout, and the Niners see Aiyuk flourishing with a more stable skill-position group around him on offense. SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings agree, listing Aiyuk ahead of players like CeeDee Lamb, DJ. Moore and Ja'Marr Chase.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Chargers tight end Jared Cook. The well-traveled veteran spent the last two years with the Saints and is coming off a seven-touchdown campaign. He signed with Los Angeles as a free agent and will enter the 2021 NFL season atop the depth chart after the departure of Hunter Henry to the Patriots.

Cook was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2019, and his drop in production last year can be attributed to Drew Brees' injury. Cook averaged just 14.2 yards in the five games in which Brees was hurt, but 43.3 in the games Brees was under center. He'll get to play with another classic drop-back quarterback in Los Angeles, where Justin Herbert targeted Henry 93 times last year.

Cook is now 34 years old, but his two best fantasy seasons have come after the age of 30. He still has plenty of juice left, and the SportsLine model has him firmly as a TE1, ahead of the likes of Dallas Goedert and Noah Fant, who are being drafted two to three rounds earlier than Cook.

