The NFL season is still several months away, but the most competitive owners are keeping a constant eye on the latest news and adjusting their 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement, while the Patriots could turn to rookie Mac Jones at quarterback. Given the offseason changes, how should you approach Patriots newcomers Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims. After beginning last season on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, Mims entered the Jets' lineup and turned in six consecutive games of 40 yards or more despite never catching more than four passes in a game during that span. After missing a game to attend to a family matter, he returned to catch just four passes for 33 yards in the final three games.

However, Mims averaged 15.5 yards per catch as a rookie and could benefit from a quarterback shakeup and the addition of Corey Davis to take attention away from Mims on the other side of the field. The Jets traded Sam Darnold away to clear the way for rookie Zach Wilson, who was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football last season. The model expects Mims to forge a bond quickly with his new signal-caller, becoming a top-50 wide receiver after finishing outside the top 100 in 2020.

Another shocker: Cardinals running back James Conner struggles, even though he's on a new team and nearly topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage a season ago. The former Steeler spent the last three seasons as the team's starting running back but never reached 1,000 yards on the ground in any year. He also struggled to stay on the field, as he's missed 15 games since entering the league in 2017, including three last season.

The Steelers finished last in rushing yards and yards per attempt last season, and much of that falls on Conner, who not only lacked burst but also the ability to convert short-yardage situations. Coach Mike Tomlin took away Conner's goal-line duties as the season progressed, as Bennie Snell Jr. had 19 carries inside the 10-yard line compared to Conner's 14. Conner will be part of the dreaded running-back-by-committee with his new team, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

