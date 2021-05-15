Despite contractual disputes, Aaron Rodgers will likely be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 barring a stunning trade or retirement. Rodgers won his third MVP last season by throwing a career-high 48 touchdown passes and led the league in completion percentage. But given the offseason distractions, where should you slot the 37-year-old in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Can you trust him with one of your top 2021 Fantasy football picks?

Should Rodgers be in the elite tier of Fantasy quarterbacks alongside players like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, or should you should look elsewhere during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible.

The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

The model is extremely high on Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. As a rookie, Dobbins led Baltimore running backs with 805 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on just 134 carries. With Mark Ingram leaving this offseason, the path is paved for Dobbins to log plenty of carries.

Dobbins' breakaway run rate (percentage of carries for 15 yards or more) was 8.2 in 2020, leading all NFL running backs, and even with Lamar Jackson taking touches away, you can expect to see a healthy dose of Dobbins in 2021. The Ohio State product had double-digit touches in his last eight games, including the playoffs, a major reason why the model has him listed as its RB11 in its 2021 Fantasy football running back rankings.

Another shocker: Cardinals running back James Conner struggles, even though he's on a new team and nearly topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage a season ago. The former Steeler spent the last three seasons as the team's starting running back but never reached 1,000 yards on the ground in any year. He also struggled to stay on the field, as he's missed 15 games since entering the league in 2017, including three last season.

The Steelers finished last in rushing yards and yards per attempt last season, and much of that falls on Conner, who not only lacked burst but also the ability to convert short-yardage situations. Coach Mike Tomlin took away Conner's goal-line duties as the season progressed, as Bennie Snell Jr. had 19 carries inside the 10-yard line compared to Conner's 14. Conner will be part of the dreaded running-back-by-committee with his new team, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.