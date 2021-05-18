Any thought that New England was satisfied leading into the new NFL season was quickly erased by owner Robert Kraft's checkbook, as the Patriots have splurged on 19 free agents during the offseason, which will certainly affect the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Including re-upping players who were in New England last season, Kraft and the Patriots have doled out about $162.5 million in guaranteed money. Among those new Patriots include a pair of tight ends, former Tennessee Titans standout Jonnu Smith ($31.25 million) and former Los Angeles Chargers star Hunter Henry ($25 million).

The model is extremely high on Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. As a rookie, Dobbins led Baltimore running backs with 805 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on just 134 carries. With Mark Ingram leaving this offseason, the path is paved for Dobbins to log plenty of carries.

Dobbins' breakaway run rate (percentage of carries for 15 yards or more) was 8.2 in 2020, leading all NFL running backs, and even with Lamar Jackson taking touches away, you can expect to see a healthy dose of Dobbins in 2021. The Ohio State product had double-digit touches in his last eight games, including the playoffs, a major reason why the model has him listed as its RB11 in its 2021 Fantasy football running back rankings.

Another shocker: Cardinals running back James Conner struggles, even though he's on a new team and nearly topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage a season ago. The former Steelers ball-carrier will go from being the workhorse in Pittsburgh to becoming a complementary piece of a pass-first Arizona offense after the Cardinals picked him up on a one-year, $1.75 million contract. Coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to have Conner share reps and responsibilities with Chase Edmonds in a scheme that asks running backs to be both rushers and receivers.

At age 25, Conner has yet to turn in a complete 16-game season due to various injuries, playing 13 games in 2020 and gaining 721 yards on 169 carries with six touchdowns. Conner has shown talent catching passes out of the backfield, hauling in 124 of 153 targets in his four-year tenure for 963 yards and four scores. However, that production was in run-centric Pittsburgh, which is why SportsLine's model is fading Conner in 2021, ranking him well outside the top 125 overall and below running backs like Joe Mixon, Latavius Murray and Kenyan Drake.

