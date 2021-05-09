One of the most exciting parts of the season is finding the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers who will come out of nowhere to make major impacts. One player who fit that bill last season was Washington tight end Logan Thomas, who entered the league as a quarterback but ended up the No. 7 fantasy player at his position in 2020. Thomas will no longer be a surprise in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but who will be the next Logan Thomas? The answer to that question lies in formulating a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that predicts which 2021 Fantasy football breakouts will put your team over the top.

Does Mike Gesicki fit that bill after averaging the third-most fantasy points at his position over the final eight weeks of last season? Or is there another player not even on the map who will become one of this year's top 2021 Fantasy football picks? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. He produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 while also averaging 83 receptions during those years. His numbers dipped to 79 catches for 841 receiving yards last season, but much of that can be attributed to Joe Burrow's season-ending injury in Week 11. Boyd averaged seven catches and 71 yards per game while playing with Burrow (10 games) and two receptions for 26 yards per game without the rookie QB (five games).

Burrow is expected to be fully healthy for Week 1 and Boyd will also have rookie Ja'Marr Chase to take away coverage. In addition, veteran receiver A.J. Green departed in free agency after leading all Bengals receivers in snaps last season, so Boyd will be among the primary options to help fill Green's 820-snap, 104-target void.

Another shocker: Browns running back Kareem Hunt stumbles, even though he topped 1,100 yards from scrimmage last season and scored 11 times. The former Toledo standout enjoyed a strong 16-game 2020 campaign in Cleveland, gaining 841 rushing yards on 198 carries with six touchdowns. Hunt also caught 38 of 51 targets out of the backfield for 304 yards and five TDs.

Despite being only 25, Hunt has undergone a sports hernia surgery that caused him to miss a large chunk of the 2019 season. The Browns are also committed to Nick Chubb, who has nearly recorded three straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. With only one football to go around, SportsLine's model is fading Hunt in 2021, barely ranking him inside the top 50 overall players and below running backs like Joe Mixon and David Montgomery.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.