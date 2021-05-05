NFL teams use the offseason to evaluate and retool their rosters with the hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Savvy owners use the offseason the same way, digesting information about players and formulating a new set of 2021 Fantasy football picks. Each offseason brings more opportunities for stars and rookies to move up and down your 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but how can you possibly keep track of it all?

How high should Trevor Lawrence be in your 2021 Fantasy football quarterback rankings? How will players like Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay, Jared Goff, and Carson Wentz fare in their new uniforms?

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Corey Davis joined the Jets in free agency, while tight end Jonnu Smith signed with the Patriots, meaning Brown will soak up extra targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Brown needed just 14 games to pile up 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, which ranked fifth in the NFL last season. His 15.4 yards per catch average also ranked 12th. That big-play potential combined and additional targets give him high-end WR1 upside. McClure's model ranks Brown well ahead of receivers like Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Julio Jones and even Michael Thomas, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers you need to know.

Bears running back David Montgomery stumbles, even though he's coming off career-highs in total touchdowns (10), receptions (54), and yards from scrimmage (1,508). The former Iowa State standout was one of Chicago's few consistent offensive threats in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards on 247 carries and scoring eight touchdowns. Montgomery also caught 54 of 68 passes out of the backfield for 438 yards and two more scores.

Many of Chicago's problems last season focused on offense, especially quarterback, and the organization wants to improve on that side of the ball heading into 2021. Montgomery's involvement in the passing game will decrease this season with the return of Tarik Cohen and the arrival of former Chiefs standout Damien Williams. The model is fading Montgomery's potential in 2021, barely ranking him inside the top 50 overall players in 2021 and below running backs like Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.