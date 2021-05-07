The offseason issues surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have ramifications beyond what Houston will do on offense in 2021. Although owners have time to see how Watson's situation unfolds, potentially taking a superstar quarterback out of the mix will send shockwaves through 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Regardless of Watson's situation moving forward, owners will need to assess who the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts are before draft day.

Where should Watson be in your 2021 Fantasy football quarterback rankings? Should you downgrade Texans skill position players like Brandin Cooks and David Johnson? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Corey Davis joined the Jets in free agency, while tight end Jonnu Smith signed with the Patriots, meaning Brown will soak up extra targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Brown needed just 14 games to pile up 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, which ranked fifth in the NFL last season. His 15.4 yards per catch average also ranked 12th. That big-play potential combined and additional targets give him high-end WR1 upside. McClure's model ranks Brown well ahead of receivers like Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Julio Jones and even Michael Thomas, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers you need to know.

Another shocker: Browns running back Kareem Hunt stumbles, even though he topped 1,100 yards from scrimmage last season and scored 11 times. The former Toledo standout enjoyed a strong 16-game 2020 campaign in Cleveland, gaining 841 rushing yards on 198 carries with six touchdowns. Hunt also caught 38 of 51 targets out of the backfield for 304 yards and five TDs.

Despite being only 25, Hunt has undergone a sports hernia surgery that caused him to miss a large chunk of the 2019 season. The Browns are also committed to Nick Chubb, who has nearly recorded three straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. With only one football to go around, SportsLine's model is fading Hunt in 2021, barely ranking him inside the top 50 overall players and below running backs like Joe Mixon and David Montgomery.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value?