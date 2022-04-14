The NFL offseason has already been one of the wildest on record and we haven't even gotten to the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos were one of several teams that took their queue from the Rams last season and mortgaged their future to acquire a game-changing quarterback. Denver sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Can Wilson take the Broncos over the top like Matthew Stafford did for the Rams, and where should both players be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Wilson has plenty of playmakers at his disposal in Denver with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams, but can you trust them with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Will any of them be 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts? Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2022 Fantasy football picks possible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell. The sixth-round pick out of Louisiana made a major impact in his rookie season, rushing for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games while adding 19 receptions for 137 yards and a score. His usage in the 49ers' offense make it clear he'll be the bell-cow back in 2022 if he can stay healthy.

Mitchell received 80.8 percent of the backfield touches in the 11 games he played, the third-highest rate among NFL running backs in 2021. With Trey Lance potentially taking over as the starting quarterback in San Francisco, Mitchell could share the backfield with another standout athlete who will attract plenty of attention in the read-option game. That's a big reason why the model ranks Mitchell ahead of more established backs like Aaron Jones and Ezekiel Elliott.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

