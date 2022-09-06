Players like Damien Harris, Cordarrelle Patterson and Hunter Renfrow weren't high up in many Fantasy football rankings entering the 2021 NFL season. All three, however, ended up being big-time contributors. With the start of the new NFL schedule just around the corner, the search is on for the top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who may be overlooked in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Are 2022 Fantasy football rookies like Kenneth Walker III, James Cook and Drake London among the players poised to exceed their 2022 Fantasy football ADP and finish the season among the top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The Bears averaged just 188.6 passing yards per game last season, which ranked 30th in the NFL. Despite those pedestrian numbers, Mooney still managed to rack up 81 receptions for 1,055 receiving yards.

Mooney finished with the 15th-most targets per game and an impressive 26.7 percent team target share last season. Mooney's rapport with quarterback Justin Fields has led him to be Chicago's clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game, which bodes well for his Fantasy value heading into the 2022 NFL season. In fact, SportsLine's model has Mooney, who's being drafted in the 10th round on average, ranked ahead of wideouts like JuJu Smith-Schuster (eighth-round ADP) and Allen Lazard (ninth).

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has not quite lived up to expectations during his young career, failing to match the likes of Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about him this season, though, especially after Miami acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City.

Tagovailoa also saw his volume increase significantly last season, throwing nearly 100 more passes than in 2020. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was one of the Fantasy breakouts last year, and now it is time for Tagovailoa to take his next step. Former San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will maximize his quarterback's strengths this season, making him one of the clear breakout candidates in 2022. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

